HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council will close its meetings to the public amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Council Chairman Mark Bates said.
The goal is to limit crowds based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and also to comply with the city’s charter, which requires regular council meetings be held twice a month. Council members must also obey the state’s Open Governmental Meetings Act, which requires that government business be open to everyone.
“We have an ethics opinion that basically says that with open meetings laws, that as long as the meetings are broadcast, that meets the minimum requirement,” Bates said.
Bates said the City Council meetings will be broadcast live on the city’s website, on Facebook and on channel 24 on the Comcast/Xfinity cable system.
“That would be sufficient according to open meetings laws, and I’m going to take it one step forward — with the release of the agenda today, we will take public comment from the city clerk up until noon Monday,” he said. “Any comments on the agenda items will be read into the public record.”
People may email questions or comments on the council’s agenda items and comments for good and welfare to City Clerk Barbara Miller at millerb@huntingtonwv.gov or Assistant City Clerk Lisa Adkins at adkinsl@huntingtonwv.gov.
The specifics for how the council meetings will be conducted are still under consideration, he said. A majority of the council members fall into age ranges that are considered most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, so considerations must be made to protect them.
“We have somewhat of an elderly City Council, and we have some members who probably by definition shouldn’t be here,” Bates said. “So whether we do those electronically through the telephone to have them present or we cross our fingers to have a quorum, then we deal with that going forward.”
Huntington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 23. Council members are expected to hear the first reading of an ordinance to halt all refuse fees for residents and business and occupation taxes for shops and restaurants for 90 days in response to the outbreak.
Meanwhile, there are no plans to close City Hall unless instructed to do so by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said Mayor Steve Williams.
All nonessential employees will be working from home. Williams met with the union leadership from the city’s police department, fire department and Public Works this week and plans were put into place to operate during the outbreak.
If an employee is feeling sick, Williams said they have been advised to stay home, regardless of the number of sick days they have remaining.