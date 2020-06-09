HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members referred a resolution regarding the allocation of CARES Act funds back to the Council Community Development Block Grant Committee on Monday evening with a 10-1 vote.
The city receives funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) and Emergency Solutions Grant Programs (ESG), each of which will provide separate funds for the city in the wake of the pandemic.
The proposed resolution outlined changes to the city’s current Annual Action Plans following the financial assistance from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The CDBG-coronavirus funds total $1,058,173 to be provided to the city, as well as $538,314 in ESG-coronavirus aid.
Vice Chairman Mike Shockley raised concerns about the way the funds were determined to be used in the proposal, which gave various amounts to the A.D. Lewis Community Center, Facing Hunger Foodbank, Huntington City Mission and Keith Albee Performing Arts Center along with aid to general administration, public safety equipment, the Small Business Loan Assistance Program and the contingency fund.
“I take a lot of pride in making sure we really comb through and do the best we can with the money that’s allocated,” Shockley said. “I understand there’s some work getting it to the application process, but I will not be supporting it.”
Mayor Steve Williams suggested the resolution be referred back to the CDBG Committee for further vetting since it was originally fast-tracked to council.
“If it comes back with changes, we will do what we need to do,” Williams said.
Scott Lemley, director of Development and Planning, said the ESG funds will go to the Cabell-Huntington-Wayne Continuum of Care, which will include Huntington City Mission, Branches Domestic Violence Shelter and the Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless.
“The city of Huntington acts as a pass-through for those dollars,” Lemley said during the City Council Finance Committee Meeting. “That’s for the Cabell-Huntington-Wayne Continuum of Care, so all we have to do is accept those dollars and then the Continuum of Care actually decides where those go.”
In other voting matters, a resolution to revise the Fiscal Year 2019-20 General Fund Budget was passed by council members.
In the resolution, $70,000 from the city’s Finance Department budget and $30,000 from the Human Relations Commission budget will create a $100,000 offset to increase the IT budget for COVID-19-related purchases.
These purchases were made for items necessary for work-from-home stations such as cellphones, laptops and monitors, and there are no changes to revenue in the amendment.
Despite uncertainty during the COVID-19 crisis, Williams said the city’s finances remain stable.
“We’re in strong shape, simply because we had the opportunity to make sure we had strong reserves,” Williams said. “And as a result, we have been able to continue with our operations.”
With the help of the Finance Department, Williams said the city will begin distributing personal protection equipment to local businesses Thursday.
About 100 local small businesses and organizations employing more than 800 people in the city will receive masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and disinfecting wipes.
Williams said this is being done to help the business community emerge successfully from the COVID-19 shutdown.