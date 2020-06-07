HUNTINGTON — An amendment to the city of Huntington’s current Annual Action Plans following financial assistance from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) will be submitted to Huntington City Council on Monday evening for approval.
The city receives funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) and Emergency Solutions Grant Programs (ESG), each of which will provide separate funds for the city in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A total of $1,058,173 in CDBG-coronavirus funds will be provided to the city, as well as $538,314 in ESG-coronavirus aid.
The proposed amendment allocates the additional CDBG funds to the A.D. Lewis Community Center, Huntington food bank, Huntington City Mission and Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center along with aid to general administration, public safety equipment, the Small Business Loan Assistance Program and the contingency fund.
It also allocates the ESG funds to the Huntington City Mission, Branches Domestic Violence Shelter and the Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless.
A public hearing regarding the amendments was held June 2, and residents had a five-day public comment period through June 5 in compliance with Huntington’s Citizen Participation Plan and HUD’s regulatory requirements.
The plans will be presented to council members at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 8, in City Council Chambers at City Hall.
The meeting is closed to the public in adherence to social distancing guidelines, but will be broadcast live online at www.cityofhuntington.com and the City of Huntington, WV Facebook page.