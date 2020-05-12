HUNTINGTON — While many individuals and businesses have suffered financially amid the COVID-19 crisis, the arts have also struggled significantly with lost revenue and exposure as events across the country have been canceled or postponed.
Locally, Huntington Dance Theatre is seeking support from the community to ensure the 40th annual performance of The Nutcracker can still take place this December after being forced to close its doors to in-person classes in mid-March, subsequently canceling one of its two recitals of the year and several other fundraising opportunities.
“HDT has been in business for 40 years — this is going to be a big anniversary show for us this year and it’s important for us to be able to make sure we can carry on,” Kayleigh Stevens, co-director at Huntington Dance Theatre, said. “We, at this point, have a lot of dancers that their mothers danced with us when they were younger and so it’s very much a family at our studio, it very much comes full circle and it’s important for us to continue that circle and make sure that tradition continues in this little town.”
Stevens said the inability to carry out events planned throughout late spring and the summer months has hindered HDT’s chance to reach the community, making funding for The Nutcracker performance more difficult than normal.
“Our spring concert provides a lot of the funding that we need to go into our summer months and into The Nutcracker,” she said. “So, we created a GoFundMe page to test the waters.”
All in all, the organization is hoping to raise $10,000 to assist in funding the annual winter performance.
Stevens said the biggest cause for concern is the cost of the venue — the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on Marshall University’s campus.
“They have top-of-the-line lighting and can do all of our sets, and that’s probably our biggest ticket item that we need some sponsorships or some fundraising to help with,” Stevens said. “The show itself, we usually hire guest artists, and they usually aren’t from around here and that does cost money, even the costuming. Every year we try to rotate (which) costumes we update, but we still have costumes that are about 20 years old for every number.”
So far, the fundraiser has collected just under $1,000, and Stevens said she hopes to keep the momentum going through May and into June.
“We also do a school show specifically for students in the area at a discounted rate, so we’re looking to see if there is someone in the community that might want to sponsor that showing for the students,” she said.
Huntington Dance Theatre is a nonprofit organization and about 30% of students are on scholarship.
Stevens said it’s HDT’s policy not to turn anyone away for financial reasons.
Those interested in donating to the cause can visit www.gofundme.com/f/keep-huntington-dancing.