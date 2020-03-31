HUNTINGTON — A child care center in Huntington has closed out of precaution after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The facility in the 600 block of 10th Street West was not closed by order of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and the employee is not a resident of Cabell County, said Elizabeth Adkins, public information officer for the health department.
There is no evidence of exposure at the facility, Adkins said.
Parents who provide essential services who are in need of day care options can contact the Cabell County Child Care Resource and Referral Agency by calling the Cabell County Link office at 304-523-9540 or 1-800-894-9540.