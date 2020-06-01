Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington’s Development Office will seek feedback from the public on several future action plans and amendments with two virtual hearings at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2.

The meetings will take place in city council chambers at City Hall, however in adherence to social distancing guidelines, those interested in participating must submit questions or comments in advance.

Public comment must be submitted by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, to be included in the hearings, and can be sent to Scott Lemley, director of development and planning, via email at lemleys@huntingtonwv.gov.

At the 10 a.m. meeting, public comment regarding the 2020-2024 Five Year Consolidated Plan, 2020 Annual Actual Plan and Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice for the city will be discussed.

The documents in full can be found online at https://www.cityofhuntington.com/assets/pdf/document-center/Draft_FY_2020-2024_Five_Year_Consolidated_Plan_and_FY_2020_Annual_Action....pdf and https://www.cityofhuntington.com/assets/pdf/document-center/Draft_City_of_Huntington_FY_2020_AI_-_Reduced_Size.pdf.

At the 11 a.m. meeting, the public is asked to give input on amendments to the FY19 Annual Action Plan regarding aid provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) passed by Congress on March 27.

Under the CARES Act, the city will receive $1,058,173 in Community Development Block Grant — Coronavirus funds and $538,314 in Emergency Solutions Grant — Coronavirus funds.

The document in full can be found at https://www.cityofhuntington.com/assets/pdf/document-center/FY_2019_Substantial_Amendment_Web.pdf.

Those in need of special arrangements to take part in the meetings can email Lemley, or call 304-696-5540 Ext. 2101, for assistance.

Although the meetings are closed physically due to restrictions, both will be broadcast live on Comcast channel 24, online at www.cityofhuntington.com and on the City of Huntington, WV Facebook page.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.