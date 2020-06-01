HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington’s Development Office will seek feedback from the public on several future action plans and amendments with two virtual hearings at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2.
The meetings will take place in city council chambers at City Hall, however in adherence to social distancing guidelines, those interested in participating must submit questions or comments in advance.
Public comment must be submitted by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, to be included in the hearings, and can be sent to Scott Lemley, director of development and planning, via email at lemleys@huntingtonwv.gov.
At the 10 a.m. meeting, public comment regarding the 2020-2024 Five Year Consolidated Plan, 2020 Annual Actual Plan and Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice for the city will be discussed.
The documents in full can be found online at https://www.cityofhuntington.com/assets/pdf/document-center/Draft_FY_2020-2024_Five_Year_Consolidated_Plan_and_FY_2020_Annual_Action....pdf and https://www.cityofhuntington.com/assets/pdf/document-center/Draft_City_of_Huntington_FY_2020_AI_-_Reduced_Size.pdf.
At the 11 a.m. meeting, the public is asked to give input on amendments to the FY19 Annual Action Plan regarding aid provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) passed by Congress on March 27.
Under the CARES Act, the city will receive $1,058,173 in Community Development Block Grant — Coronavirus funds and $538,314 in Emergency Solutions Grant — Coronavirus funds.
The document in full can be found at https://www.cityofhuntington.com/assets/pdf/document-center/FY_2019_Substantial_Amendment_Web.pdf.
Those in need of special arrangements to take part in the meetings can email Lemley, or call 304-696-5540 Ext. 2101, for assistance.
Although the meetings are closed physically due to restrictions, both will be broadcast live on Comcast channel 24, online at www.cityofhuntington.com and on the City of Huntington, WV Facebook page.