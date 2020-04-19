Shannon Harsharger

Shannon Harshbarger, left, donates his stimulus check to Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington on Friday, April 17, 2020. He is seen with food bank director Cynthia Kirkhart.

 Courtesy of Facing Hunger Foodbank

HUNTINGTON — While many need to use emergency funding provided by the federal government last week to pay bills or get groceries, one Huntington man was able to use the extra money to help those who will still need help despite the stimulus.

Shannon Harshbarger, American Legion Post 16 commander and a volunteer at Trinity Helping Hands food pantry, donated the entirety of his $1,200 federal stimulus check to Facing Hunger Foodbank, surprising the organization with a check Friday afternoon.

The funds will provide 9,000 meals in the 17 communities in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio that the food bank serves.

Facing Hunger has seen a nearly 50% increase in need since pandemic measures forced thousands into unemployment and reduced hours. Statewide, West Virginia National Guard Adj. Gen. James Hoyer said food banks are serving 200,000 West Virginians.

