HUNTINGTON — Huntington Middle School on Friday celebrated its departing eighth-graders with a reverse parade around the school.
Teachers from the school lined up down 3rd Street on Friday morning as students and their families, in decorated vehicles, drove by, honking and waving.
The event was planned to take place rain or shine.
Thursday was the last official day of school for Cabell County students, who had been participating in distance learning since the school buildings closed at the end of the day March 13 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.