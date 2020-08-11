Huntington Museum of Art cancels Hilltop Book Sale
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art has canceled this year’s Hilltop Book Sale because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
The event, which had been scheduled for Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 15-16, attracts hundreds of visitors to the indoor spaces of HMoA’s art studios.
“We felt it was best to be safe and cancel this year’s event to protect our staff, volunteers and patrons. We know how much people love this event and we look forward to bringing it back in the future,” said HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming.
For information on events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit www.hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701.