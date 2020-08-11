Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Huntington Museum of Art cancels Hilltop Book Sale

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art has canceled this year’s Hilltop Book Sale because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

The event, which had been scheduled for Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 15-16, attracts hundreds of visitors to the indoor spaces of HMoA’s art studios.

“We felt it was best to be safe and cancel this year’s event to protect our staff, volunteers and patrons. We know how much people love this event and we look forward to bringing it back in the future,” said HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming.

For information on events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit www.hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.