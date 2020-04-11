HUNTINGTON — An employee at a nursing home in Huntington has tested positive for COVID-19, the home’s chief medical officer said late Friday.
An employee at Heritage Center on 13th Street tested positive for the virus, making that employee one of 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cabell County. At this time, no other employee or resident at the home is affected, said Dr. Richard Feifer, the nursing home’s chief medical officer.
“I can assure you that we are working round-the-clock to keep our patients and residents healthy and as safe as possible,” Feifer said in a statement. “We are doing everything in our power — and everything medical experts know of at this time — to protect our patients, residents and employees.”
Feifer said the nursing home has enacted a stringent visitation policy and other precautions to limit possible exposure of the virus to the nursing home’s vulnerable population. The nursing home is following the guidance of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the West Virginia Department of Health, he said.
“COVID-19 is an unprecedented situation that many families are dealing with right now — regardless of the facility their loved one may be in across the country,” he said. “No one ever thought that their elders would ever have to deal with a worldwide pandemic. We are not the only ones faced with dealing with how the virus is affecting our vulnerable population.”
Late last month, the Sundale Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care nursing home in Morgantown, West Virginia, became the state’s “epicenter” of the COVID-19 outbreak with 29 confirmed cases of the virus. The facility responded by rapidly testing employees and residents to contain the initial spread.
On Thursday, the Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Wayne County announced that seven patients and nine employees tested positive for the virus.
Out of an abundance of caution, the facility had procured enough tests for the rest of the patients and employees — however, those test kits were delayed, which led to Cabell Huntington Hospital assisting in procuring test kits immediately.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Saturday said the state’s sixth COVID-19-related death was an 82-year-old woman from Wayne County with underlying health conditions.
“As a nation, we just do not know yet exactly how the virus is entering, so we stay as hyper-vigilant as we can, and as we learn more, we implement more and more safety precautions,” Feifer said. “For example, the recent Kirkland report released by the CDC shows that people can be asymptomatic but carrying the virus and spreading it. In this instance, 57% of residents who initially tested positive were asymptomatic.”
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the DHHR reported 591 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. There have been 15,819 residents tested for the virus, with 15,228 negative and six deaths.
DHHR said there could be delays with the reporting of cases from local health departments to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state, the release from DHHR said.
