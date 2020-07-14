HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington will receive nearly $4 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds as reimbursement for expenses during the early months of the pandemic.
Mayor Steve Williams announced the acquisition of the additional relief totaling $3,891,421 during Monday’s City Council meeting.
The money will help replenish reserves used for operations in March and April. Williams said his team has submitted an additional application for the month of May.
The city also received about $1.5 million in CARES Act dollars through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and council members approved the allocation of those funds at the meeting.
The Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) and Emergency Solutions Grant Programs (ESG) each provide separate coronavirus aid for the city.
The CDBG dollars total $1,058,173, and City Manager Hank Dial said that money will provide assistance to the A.D. Lewis Community Center, Facing Hunger Foodbank, Huntington City Mission, first responders, the city’s contingency fund and Small Business Loan Assistance Program, among others.
The ESG coronavirus aid is $538,314 and will go to the Cabell-Huntington-Wayne Continuum of Care.
“The other portion of the grant is a pass-through portion which goes through the Cabell-Huntington-Wayne Continuum of Care, that is funding for Huntington City Mission, Branches Domestic Violence Shelter and the Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless,” Dial said. “Of course, a lot of this is working closely with the health department.”
The resolution was brought to council members in early June but sent back to the Community Development Block Grant Committee for further vetting. However, no changes were made to the original allocation of funds.
Residents and business owners could also see extended relief through the elimination of refuse fees and business and occupation taxes in Huntington for another quarter.
Council members approved two ordinances to halt the fees for residents and B&O taxes for retail shops and restaurants at the end of March, both of which expired June 30.
Williams said during the Administration and Finance Committee meeting Monday that another ordinance will be brought to council members on July 27 calling for an extension of the relief through September.