HUNTINGTON — Fourteen-year-old Nate Bowen was looking for something to keep him busy during the COVID-19 crisis.
Eventually, that search for a stay-at-home activity turned into a way to help those on the front lines, when Bowen began using his technology skills to produce PPE for local medical facilities.
“I’m experienced in the 3D printing world, and I saw the country had a need for face shields,” Bowen said. “So, I decided to start printing them.”
On Wednesday, Bowen delivered 60 face shields in total to St. Mary’s Medical Center and Valley Health on U.S. 60.
The process began by printing samples of the face shields and taking them to the facilities for approval, Nate Bowen’s father, Thomas, said.
“The sample units have been put in their hands, we had their folks look at them to make sure they met the specs required, and they gave the thumbs up,” Thomas Bowen said. “He and his younger brother took the shields over to the COVID-19 testing location on Route 60 at Valley Health, met with their team members, and the response was phenomenal — the National Guard was there and they were very impressed with his work.”
Thomas Bowen said the donations will help protect workers at COVID-19 testing stations as well as medical personnel as they begin opening their doors to see patients on a more regular basis.
“When they begin to reopen and see people in the clinic, the PPE requirements are heightened, so they’re going to have continued need,” Thomas Bowen said. “And right now the supply chain for this material is stressed.”
Not only were staff at both St. Mary’s and Valley Health impressed by the home-schooled Huntington student’s dedication to meeting the needs of those most at risk, Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus czar, and those in Gov. Jim Justice’s office also recognized Nate Bowen’s efforts.
“Dr. Clay Marsh reached out to me personally and sent Nate a letter just to say ‘Thank you’ and acknowledge his work,” Thomas Bowen said. “So it’s been really nice to hear from those folks to recognize that this was a real need and continues to be a real need.”
And as long as he can continue obtaining the materials needed for the face shields, Nate Bowen said he will continue printing, and will soon look into donating them to local hospice facilities, as well.
Thomas Bowen said he’s proud of his son’s work, as he has used his own resources and printer to jump-start the project, even turning the family’s attic into a “mad scientist’s lab,” but also acknowledged the importance of others who are involved.
“That idea that we’re all in this together, it shines bright during times like this,” he said. “Even when you’re pinned down at home, there are still things you can do. I’ve heard of people sending letters and cards to people in nursing homes, so there is a way for everybody to get involved, and I think that really is the message.”