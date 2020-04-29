HURRICANE, W.Va. — The Class of 2020 at Hurricane High School will be honored with signs lining the road leading up to the school next month, paid for by donations from the community.
Students participated in a drive-in cap and gown photo shoot Tuesday afternoon, and the photos, taken by Cindy Lewis, will be printed on the signs.
Coordinators asked students to be ready to exit their vehicle to have their picture taken and immediately return to their car afterward to keep the process moving and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
A makeup day for students who were unable to attend is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 30.
The decision regarding alternative graduation plans for Hurricane and Putnam County’s three other high schools has not yet been released.