CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — An investigation is underway after a coronavirus-positive inmate died at a Boyd County jail Sunday.
According to a news release from the jail, an inmate went into “medical distress” Sunday and was taken to King's Daughters Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Preliminary tests results show the individual tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
A full investigation is ongoing and protective measures are in place, according to the facility.
The deceased name will not be released until his family is notified of his death.
As of Saturday, June 6, Boyd County had reported 42 positive COVID-19 cases, with 34 recoveries and three deaths.