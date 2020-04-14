IRONTON — Artist Jen Bagley and her children recently created artwork along the Ironton floodwall to help brighten the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bagley, an Ironton resident, lives near the floodwall. The Indiana native, along with her children Sol and Aria, have drawn timely images, such as a roll of toilet paper, as well as bright and cheery spring flowers.

Though recent wet weather erased the images, Bagley is trying to be colorful and inspiring during the pandemic and plans to continue to do the drawings until she runs out of chalk.

