IRONTON — With the COVID-19 pandemic still hanging over the nation, many are wondering whether or not it’s safe to participate in summer gatherings.
Local residents more than a century ago had to contend with a similar issue.
During the spring of 1918, a strain of the H1N1 influenza A virus began to ravage the world. From its early beginnings until the summer of 1919, the virus infected a third of the world’s population, 500 million people. It is estimated that anywhere from 17 million to 50 million people died from the virus, with sources varying due to wartime censorship.
That same censorship, meant to maintain morale in the last year of World War I, resulted in the belief that the virus originated in Spain, giving it the moniker of the “Spanish Flu.” Symptoms of the flu included chills, fever and extreme fatigue, with a later second wave of the disease causing the skin to turn blue and the lungs to fill with suffocating fluid.
It is recorded that citizens frequently wore masks during this time and that buildings frequently had their windows shuttered in the belief that it would halt the spread of the virus. Health officials at the time advised individuals to space themselves from others, a past echo of the same social distancing guidelines employed in the current pandemic.
Despite all of this, records indicate that the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade continued without incident or major changes. The parade is the longest continually running Memorial Day parade in the United States, having begun in 1868 and continuing every year since.
Three separate publications — The Morning Irontonian, The Daily Register and the Semi-Weekly Register — all reported on the parade, and recorded no significant changes in the parade due to the Spanish Flu. The epidemic itself isn’t once mentioned; if anything, the 1918 parade seemed to be the greatest iteration of the parade up to that point.
The Morning Irontonian boasted the headline, “Memorial Day Saw Most Impressive Parade In History of Ironton,” while The Daily Register stated, “Decoration Day Parade Was Largest Ever Held,” estimating there were 2,400 individuals in attendance.
Decoration Day was the original name for Memorial Day, coined by Civil War Gen. John A. Logan in a proclamation. Having initially been reserved for soldiers who died in the Civil War, Decoration Day and its later iteration would go on to represent all soldiers who had served.
The articles describe that veterans of both the Civil War and the Spanish-American War of 1898 were in attendance, with thousands lining the streets with flowers and cheer in honor of their soldiers.
The Semi-Weekly Herald described it this way: “Full honor was paid to our soldier boys, living and dead, and could they have seen the grand spectacle it would have pleased those boys in France, in the camps and cantonments preparing for the great battle against the world’s enemy.”
A combination of national wartime spirit and censorship could have led to an abandonment of precautions to limit the spread of the Spanish Flu.
The 152nd occurrence of the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade will feature measures to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus. This includes cordoning off the parade route from observers, who are encouraged to watch the parade via livestream on the parade’s Facebook page.