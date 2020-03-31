The entire world is caught up today in the rapid spread of the highly infectious novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, and individuals just like the people of West Virginia are asking themselves: How can I keep from getting infected? From bringing this awful germ into my home and infecting my loved ones? Or keep from infecting others I see, and keep them from infecting me?
These are the right questions. The truth is the general public has a critical role to play in limiting the spread of this global pandemic. Even braking the disease’s spread, what epidemiologists refer to as “flattening the curve,” can make a huge difference.
A very large number of Americans will eventually catch the coronavirus anyway, but it’s better if they do so over a longer period of time. This will allow our government, our public health systems, our doctors and hospitals more time to get properly equipped, and to not be overwhelmed by a tsunami of cases in a matter of just days or weeks.
It will also get researchers closer to developing a vaccine to counter the virus, just as smallpox, polio and other pandemic-like killer diseases were brought to bay.
The above is prologue to unveiling for my readers one of the very best coaching articles I have yet to read on the subject of keeping safe from the coronavirus. Consider this article a supplement to — not a substitute for — everything you may have already read from Centers for Disease Control (CDC)), World Health Organization (WHO), or Johns Hopkins Medical Center.
My daughter, Joy O’Keefe, Ph.D., associate professor of biology at Indiana State University, brought this piece to my attention.
The author is A.M. Carter, a recent journalism graduate of the University of Florida, and the recipient of a bone marrow transplant which basically took away her entire immune system so that it could be replaced by another, healthier, immune system.
While she was in transition from her compromised immune system to the new system, she was basically defenseless against the onslaught of whatever viruses might get into her body and end her life. Even a common cold could have been lethal. Thus she had to take extreme measures to protect herself from germs, and it is those very measures that she now recommends to all of us in order to protect against catching coronavirus.
Right here promise yourself you will look up and read her piece from beginning to end. It should take only 12 minutes. See https://bit.ly/2QHBCnR. An ER physician collaborated on the piece and Carter’s infectious disease physician reviewed it. Below are Carter’s key points.
To protect against coronavirus we all need to practice:
1) Constant hand washing with soap (20 seconds each time) or, soap not accessible, use of hand sanitizer. After every bathroom use, before eating, after touching ANYTHING in a public place, after driving, feeding a pet or cleaning house.
2) Constant thorough cleansing and sanitizing of surfaces you touch, even at home but especially while “out and about” (including steering wheel of your vehicle).
3) Completely avoiding what Carter calls “vectors of transmission,” i.e., other people (except those who share your home, but be sure they follow all the same strict guidelines that you are following).
Keep social distancing from all outside your home — six feet is ideal. Even another’s breath can convey virus-infected droplets. Coughs and sneezes even more so.
Please read Carter’s whole article. This is a bare bones summary.