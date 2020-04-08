CHARLESTON — Issues with backlogged unemployment compensation claims and unanswered phone calls to WorkForce West Virginia are being resolved, Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday during the daily state COVID-19 briefing.
“We’re catching up, and we’re catching up fast, and that’s what we should be doing,” Justice said.
WorkForce West Virginia was overwhelmed with more than 90,000 new unemployment claims in March, about 18 times what a typical month brings.
By assigning additional government employees and 30 National Guardsmen to the task, Justice said WorkForce West Virginia was able to process 28,500 claims Monday and is staffing its call center 24 hours a day.
Adj. Gen. James Hoyer said Guardsmen had fielded 803 unemployment claim inquiries between midnight and 7 a.m. Tuesday. He said they are being trained to process claims, as well.
Hoyer also said the Guard is in the process of completing 69 retail training setups, providing retailers that are remaining open during the pandemic with training in sanitation, decontamination, use of personal protective equipment and customer spacing techniques.
Also Tuesday:
- State Public Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp said the Department of Health and Human Resources is working with the West Virginia Hospital Association to set up a daily census of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide.
- Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University and Justice’s COVID-19 czar, said efforts by residents that appear to be flattening the curve of coronavirus cases in the state is buying time for researchers to develop a vaccine or treatment for the virus. “We know that still means a lot of people will not have immunity to the virus, and right now, we don’t have a vaccine or a drug,” he said.
- Justice said it’s too early to say if high school and college graduation ceremonies may take place this May and June. “There’s still so much uncertainty that it would be difficult for any of us to answer that with any certainty,” the governor said.