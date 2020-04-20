CHARLESTON — Elective surgeries soon might resume in the first “baby steps” to reopen the state economy, Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday.
Hospitals must submit plans to the state health department beginning April 27 showing how the facilities will comply with multi-step criteria for safely resuming elective procedures, the governor said. The agency must approve the plans.
“We have to be satisfied they are in a position to be able to protect our people,” Justice said.
Justice did not elaborate on the criteria, but state COVID-19 czar Dr. Clay Marsh said they will include expanded testing of patients before surgery.
“We think that the hospital and healthcare sector is the right sector to start to open, and that we need to have expanded testing capabilities,” Marsh said.
Testing capabilities will be expanded statewide. That will include testing for antibodies, given the large number of infected people who show either mild symptoms or none at all, Marsh said.
Not all patients will need testing, but providers likely will want it for those undergoing surgeries requiring breathing tubes, Marsh said.
“We will stand ready to work with each one of our hospitals and healthcare systems to find out how they want to approach this,” said Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University.
Labs in West Virginia are expanding testing capabilities and the state is collaborating with LabCorp, the world’s largest health care diagnostic testing company, capable of conducting 60,000 state tests a day.
Testing capacity was already ramping up to comply with an order Justice issued Friday to test all nursing home residents and staff. That’s about 28,000 people — or about 6,000 more than the total number of West Virginians tested for coronavirus since mid-March.
Marsh noted that, to his “wonderful surprise,” LabCorp Executive Vice President Dr. Brian Caveney is a state native who obtained law and medical degrees from WVU.
Justice issued an executive order March 31 halting elective surgeries to free up hospital bed space for coronavirus patients and avoid shortages of masks, gowns and other personal protective gear.
Temporary bans on elective procedures have severely cut cash flow for healthcare providers across the state and country.
That restriction and social distancing and stay-at-home orders helped West Virginia avoid a surge of COVID-19 cases that could have overwhelmed hospitals, Justice said.
Justice said the state received the second $625 million of federal stimulus funds Monday, making a total of $1.25 billion in relief to the state. Federal officials have not provided guidance on whether some of that money can be used to cover a state budget gap expected to exceed $350 million by June 30.
“The net of the whole thing is we’re hopeful, we’re very, very hopeful we can backfill our revenue,” Justice said. “We’re not going to have to lay people off, we’re not going to cut stuff. We’re going to be OK.”
WorkForce West Virginia acting Commissioner Scott Adkins said self-employed people, contract employees and gig workers can apply for enhanced unemployment benefits under the federal CARES Act starting at 10 p.m. Friday.
By operating three shifts around the clock, WorkForce West Virginia should complete processing of the last of a backlog of unemployment applications by Wednesday, Adkins said.
Since March 16, more than 140,000 West Virginians have filed unemployment claims, about 26 times what WorkForce West Virginia would handle in a typical month.
Coronavirus deaths statewide nearly doubled from 13 to 24 since Justice’s Friday briefing, the governor said. Four residents died at the Elder Care nursing home in Jackson County.
“This is a dreaded disease and it is targeting our elderly in every way,” he said.
Justice reiterated the need to restart the economy to avoid plunging the state and country into a severe recession or economic depression.
“If we continue down this path for very much longer,” he said, “there’s a real possibility the engine won’t start back.”