CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has requested a waiver from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that, if granted, would allow employees at federally regulated health care facilities to avoid a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers.
Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the Biden administration’s requirement that employees at large businesses get a vaccine or test regularly and wear a mask on the job. But the court allowed a vaccine requirement for most health care workers to proceed.
The governors of Tennessee and Virginia have already made similar requests.
Justice said Monday the rule does nothing but put “additional pressure” on health care facilities in rural areas, which are already struggling to maintain and retain staff members.
“It is not saving lives. It is not helping people,” Justice said. “In this situation, it is hurting us and hurting us in a bad way.”
Justice said the waiver would be to specifically help rural areas where less support systems are available to alleviate staffing issues.
“We hope it’s not a Hail Mary,” he said.
During Monday’s COVID-19 briefing, Justice did not provide specific examples of counties or facilities struggling with staffing due to vaccine mandates, or how such a rule has caused harm.
Several studies produced last year found that mandating vaccines or requiring a proof of vaccination for employment or access to services consistently led to increases in vaccination rates.
In West Virginia, many of the state’s larger medical systems — including West Virginia University Hospitals, Charleston Area Medical Center, Mon Health, Marshall Health and Mountain Health Network, among others — had required employees to be vaccinated prior to the federal mandate.
Leadership at these systems previously stated they were not concerned about mandates affecting their staffing.
Statewide, about 56% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated while hospitalizations for the virus remain high.
As of Monday, 1,070 people were receiving care in a hospital for COVID-19, including 16 children. Of those patients, 235 are in intensive care units and 116, including one child, are receiving care on ventilators. That’s the highest number of patients in intensive care since the state’s late-summer surge in October.
Nearly 70% of those hospitalized report being unvaccinated.
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and the state coronavirus czar, said the reproduction value for the omicron variant has dropped below 1 — to .97 — for the first time, meaning spread is possibly starting to slow.
Over the past seven days, there has been “a net reduction” in cases, Marsh said. Though testing has been limited over some of those days, Marsh said it is still encouraging news.
On Monday, 1,710 new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the active case count to 15,490 — 1,608 fewer than were reported on Friday, per the Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
Of the 950,929 people who report being fully vaccinated, 40% — 382,138 individuals — have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.