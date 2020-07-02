CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice told West Virginians on Thursday to prepare for masks to be made mandatory in public buildings.
At his last press briefing of the week, Justice said he still didn’t have all the data he needed to mandate masks be worn in public buildings where social distancing was not possible, but he was seriously considering the move. He did not elaborate, even after being pressed, on what data he needed to make a decision. He said more would come next week.
Still, Justice told residents to prepare to need a mask.
“If that is such a horrible inconvenience in your life, imagine what it will do to save us and keep us doing what we are doing in West Virginia,” Justice said. “We are surviving economically … but we still have 93 deaths (related to the novel coronavirus), and we are still the oldest and the sickest.”
Justice has strongly encouraged the wearing of masks since the beginning of the pandemic response, but has stopped short of making it a statewide mandate, fearing it would be divisive.
Though now endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, the use of masks by the public was initially discouraged by health officials as surgical masks needed to be conserved for medical professionals.
Cloth masks were then found to be just as effective, and studies began to show that if 60-80% of a population wears masks in public, spread of the novel coronavirus is significantly reduced.
However, masks have become politicized in the U.S., as well. West Virginia GOP chairwoman Melody Potter posted on Facebook this week that she chose not to wear a mask. Justice on Thursday said if he were to talk to Potter, he would tell her not to go inside public buildings if she didn’t want to wear a mask.
“Is wearing a mask for 30 minutes too much to ask?” Justice said. “It’s not.”
Justice said he knows it is hard to enforce, but a mandate could help reach 60-80% wearing masks. He said businesses will be strongly encouraged to comply.
Ten new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cabell County on Thursday, according to the state data. The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 62 active cases.
Statewide, 74 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 3,053, and 3,121 test results were received by the state. No new deaths were reported.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (443/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (136/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (60/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (20/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (66/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (229/5), Kanawha (324/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (25/0), Marion (60/3), Marshall (40/1), Mason (19/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (45/0), Mineral (55/2), Mingo (19/3), Monongalia (179/14), Monroe (13/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (11/1), Ohio (99/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (27/1), Preston (67/15), Putnam (59/1), Raleigh (53/1), Randolph (161/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (114/1), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (94 /8) and Wyoming (7/0).
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled the state’s back-to-school plan for the fall and a new advisory system.
Being physically in school is encouraged by the state, but ultimately the decision will be made locally. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends students return to classrooms.
Face masks will be strongly encouraged for students in grades 3 and up, with exceptions made for those who medically or developmentally cannot wear a face mask. Face shields will be encouraged when face masks are not feasible, such as when teaching a foreign language.
DeWine also announced a new Ohio Public Health Alert System, which uses seven indicators to monitor and respond to the virus. The indicators are: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, the portion of cases not in congregate care, sustained increase in ER visits, sustained increase of outpatient visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, and sustained increase in intensive care unit beds.
The indicators inform four levels, from level 1 with moderate exposure to level 4, which would put stay-at-home orders in place.
Lawrence County is at a level 2 advisory, which means it has triggered two or three of the seven indicators. “A high degree of caution” is recommended.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported four new positive cases and one probable case of COVID-19 on Thursday. There are 18 active cases.
The state health department’s website was down Thursday, so no new numbers were reported. DeWine said the state website had been hacked.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported three new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county: a 36-year-old woman who is hospitalized and a 27-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, both isolating at home.
Statewide, 239 new cases were reported, for a total of 16,079, and nine new deaths, for a total of 581.
There were more than 54,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. on Thursday, according to the CDC, bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 2,679,230. There have been 128,024 deaths related to the virus.
