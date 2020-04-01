CHARLESTON — To be in line with the federal stay-at-home order in effect through April, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Tuesday extended the closure of K-12 schools and postponed the primary election.
Last week Justice had extended the school closure to April 20, but extended that to the end of the month. He said he still has hope students will return to classrooms this year, even if it's just for a few weeks.
He also postponed the May 12 primary election to June 9.
"I was hopeful and supportive of having the election May 12, but it's clear now that is the wrong thing to do," Justice said.
Pushing the election back will also push back early and absentee voting. Absentee ballots will still be sent to all West Virginians. New dates will be released soon.
Justice said he hopes this results in the highest voter turnout in the state ever.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources today confirmed 29 new cases of COVID-19, making the total positive case count 191.
As of April 1, 4,575 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 4,384 negative and one death.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (1), Berkeley (21), Cabell (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (1), Harrison (14), Jackson (11), Jefferson (9), Kanawha (37), Logan (3), Marion (8), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (32), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pleasants (1), Preston (3), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (1), Roane (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (2).
