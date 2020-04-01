20200331-hd-update

Gov. Jim Justice provides a daily update on the state’s efforts to minimize the fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic on Monday.

 Courtesy of the WV Governor’s Office

CHARLESTON — To be in line with the federal stay-at-home order in effect through April, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Tuesday extended the closure of K-12 schools and postponed the primary election.

Last week Justice had extended the school closure to April 20, but extended that to the end of the month. He said he still has hope students will return to classrooms this year, even if it's just for a few weeks. 

He also postponed the May 12 primary election to June 9. 

"I was hopeful and supportive of having the election May 12, but it's clear now that is the wrong thing to do," Justice said.

Pushing the election back will also push back early and absentee voting. Absentee ballots will still be sent to all West Virginians. New dates will be released soon.

Justice said he hopes this results in the highest voter turnout in the state ever. 

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources today confirmed 29 new cases of COVID-19, making the total positive case count 191.

As of April 1, 4,575 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 4,384 negative and one death.

Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (1), Berkeley (21), Cabell (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (1), Harrison (14), Jackson (11), Jefferson (9), Kanawha (37), Logan (3), Marion (8), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (32), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pleasants (1), Preston (3), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (1), Roane (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (2).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Follow reporter Taylor Stuck on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.