CHARLESTON — Even though the long-awaited federal guidance outlining how states may spend federal CARES Act funds expressly prohibits states from using the money to fill state budget shortfalls, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday he’s still optimistic the state ultimately will be able to use those funds to fill a $350 million-plus budget shortfall.
“I can’t go into a lot of the inside baseball stuff that maybe I know, but I truly feel that we’ll be able to weather this storm from a financial standpoint in really good shape,” he said, adding he is convinced the rule will be changed in two to three weeks.
“All the states are pushing like crazy to be able to backfill revenue,” he added.
Justice had been waiting for nearly two weeks for the federal guidance to come down, and throughout was confident that states would get permission to use a portion of federal stimulus funds to backfill budget deficits.
During the April 13 state COVID-19 briefing, Justice said, “I know enough to believe we won’t have to furlough or lay off anyone. I don’t think we’ll end up having to cut benefits or cut programs in a harsh way — or any way. Our shortfalls are going to be backfilled by the federal government. That’s all in the process now.”
Three days later, he said he had personally spoken to President Donald Trump about being able to use a portion of the $1.2 billion the federal government has transferred to West Virginia to plug the budget shortfall caused by the COVID-19 economic shutdown.
“I have asked the president to give us, as a state, as well as our counties and cities, more flexibility with how we can use this money to reopen and rebuild,” Justice said. “We need the flexibility to put this money where it’s needed most to help us rebuild stronger than ever.”
Instead, the long-awaited guidance from the U.S. Treasury spelling out how states and territories can and cannot spend the federal stimulus funds explicitly states that funds cannot be used to backfill state budget shortfalls caused by the downturn in economic activity:
“Funds may not be used to fill shortfalls in government revenue to cover expenditures that would not otherwise qualify under the statute. Although a broad range of uses is allowed, revenue replacement is not a permissible use of Fund payments.”
On Thursday, Justice balked at the idea that it would be prudent to make spending cuts now, in the event the federal rules are not changed.
“First of all, if you’re saying, wouldn’t the prudent thing be to just make cuts or lay people off, well, it wouldn’t be very prudent if I was one of the ones getting laid off,” he said, adding, “We don’t need to do that. That would be silly.”
Complicating matters, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., gave an interview earlier this week saying he would rather see states file for bankruptcy than be bailed out by the federal government.
The guidance from the U.S. Treasury, released late Wednesday, outlines a number of approved uses for the federal stimulus funding, including medical and public health expenses during the pandemic, as well as food distribution, distance learning, costs of extended sick leave and family leave for public employees, sanitation and social distancing in correctional facilities, care for the homeless, grants to small businesses, and unemployment compensation, among others.
Also during Thursday’s state COVID-19 briefing, the governor said testing at correctional facilities and regional jails across the state has yet to record a single positive case, but did not indicate how many COVID-19 tests have been performed to date.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, West Virginia had reported 981 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. There have been 29,116 laboratory results received for the virus, with 28,135 negative.
The state also reported two additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus. One of the deaths was an 85-year-old man from Wayne County, while the other new death was a 71-year-old man from Kanawha County, according to a release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The state now has 31 total deaths related to COVID-19.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (four), Berkeley (127), Boone (two), Braxton (one), Brooke (three), Cabell (38), Fayette (eight), Grant (one), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (seven), Hancock (seven), Hardy (three), Harrison (30), Jackson (112), Jefferson (67), Kanawha (142), Lewis (three), Lincoln (one), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (eight), Mason (11), McDowell (six), Mercer (nine), Mineral (11), Mingo (two), Monongalia (89), Monroe (five), Morgan (seven), Nicholas (five), Ohio (24), Pendleton (three), Pleasants (two), Preston (12), Putnam (17), Raleigh (eight), Randolph (four), Roane (four), Summers (one), Taylor (five), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (four), Wayne (81), Wetzel (three), Wirt (three), Wood (35) and Wyoming (one).
In Ohio, 14,694 cases of COVID-19 had been reported as of 2 p.m. Thursday. The state has reported 656 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, 3,481 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported as of 5 p.m. Thursday. The state has reported 191 deaths.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the U.S. had 828,441 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, including 46,379 deaths.
