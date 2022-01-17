CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice was back at the state Capitol on Monday to hold the first COVID-19 news briefing since he was diagnosed with the virus last week.
Justice said he was feeling much better after receiving monoclonal antibody treatments last Wednesday. He credited being fully vaccinated and boosted for lessening the severity of his symptoms.
As of Monday, there were 20,392 active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, with 3,673 of those reported over the weekend. That’s the most active cases reported since Sept. 19.
An additional 19 COVID-19 related deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the cumulative total to 5,535.
As of Monday, 854 West Virginians were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 200 are receiving treatment in an intensive care unit and 116 are on a ventilator. Fourteen of the people hospitalized are children, and two of those children are in an ICU, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources dashboard.
Nearly 71% of people hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Justice announced Monday that the West Virginia National Guard will be providing extra manpower to 13 hospitals that requested help with staffing in light of the recent surge.
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and state coronavirus czar, said Monday 82% of sequenced cases in West Virginia are the omicron variant.
“The variant is spreading very rapidly,” Marsh said. “Now is the time to take great care.”
The best defense, Marsh said, is being fully vaccinated and boosted. To date, about 55% of eligible residents — 942,475 individuals — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Children ages 5 to 11 hold the lowest vaccination rates in the state, with just 11% reported as being fully vaccinated. Emerging data from other areas show children could be experiencing more severe illness from omicron infections, as it targets the upper respiratory system, which is less developed in minors.
Marsh said 98% of children receiving care for COVID-19 in intensive care units nationwide are unvaccinated.
Booster doses are now available for anyone ages 12 and older. To date, 38% of people who are fully vaccinated — 361,966 individuals — have received a booster.
When asked Monday if the state was following up on its request of the federal government to approve a fourth vaccine dose, Marsh said officials were “still interested,” but the most opportune time for such an intervention may have already passed.
The biggest concern, he said, was preserving hospital staffing and beds.