CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday plans to cancel in-person schooling for the remainder of the academic year.
“I have promised you I would not put you in a position that would be harmful and that I would protect you, including our kids,” he said.
West Virginia students have been learning remotely at home since March 13, the last day they were in classrooms.
Justice advised that distance learning needs to continue, as do school feeding programs. He said seniors need to be celebrated.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday their states would not resume in-person learning for the remainder of the academic year.
This is a developing story and will be updated.