CHARLESTON — As the situation continues to evolve each day and more is learned about the virus sweeping the world, officials in West Virginia are working to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the state’s elderly population, which appears to have already begun.
“(They are) the target,” Gov. Jim Justice said in his now-daily press briefing Tuesday. “I don’t know how we can be too cautious. This disease is trying every way in the world to strike our elderly.”
At 8 p.m. Tuesday, the stay-at-home order issued by Justice on Monday went into effect. The order outlines the essential services still operating, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
The order was issued as the first case of community spread of COVID-19 was identified in a Morgantown-area nursing home. Justice said Tuesday four more residents of the nursing home along with at least two, possibly three, staff members have tested positive for the virus. By 6 p.m., the Monongalia County Health Department had announced the total of positive cases was seven.
When asked how important it was to identify how the nursing home resident contracted the virus, Dr. Cathy Slemp, state health officer, said the state’s top priority at the moment was preventing further spread of the virus through the nursing home. She said illness outbreaks are not new at nursing homes, and despite all the proactive measures they have taken, including closing to visitors early, they cannot totally prevent the risk of a spread.
“With this situation, you’ve got a disease that you can have very, very mild symptoms, you may not have a fever and you may not know you are getting sick,” Slemp said. “So it is possible to unintentionally, even with all the precautions, introduce something.”
While West Virginia has not had any confirmed deaths related to COVID-19, a patient who may have been diagnosed and received care in Cabell County reportedly died of complications from the virus.
The Gallia County Health Department in Ohio reported Friday the first confirmed diagnosis in the county. At the same time, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department announced a case had been diagnosed in the county, though the person was not a resident of the county. The health department said the patient was receiving care at a “tertiary medical facility.” A spokesman for the health department declined to comment on whether the patient was the same, though WSAZ-TV reported it was.
Cabell Huntington Hospital on Tuesday declined to comment on whether the person was a patient at the hospital, referring The Herald-Dispatch to the health department, which did not respond to requests for comment.
The Gallia County Health Department reported via Facebook on Tuesday that the patient had died.
“Out of respect to the family, we urge you not to speculate on the identity of this individual and allow the family to grieve,” a Facebook post from the department read. “This is a devastating situation, and our thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted by this tragic passing.”
The post said an investigation had been completed and all individuals who may have had contact with a positive COVID-19 case or symptomatic individuals have been notified and given instructions on isolation and quarantine.
Slemp stressed self-isolation is key even if a person just suspects they have contracted the novel coronavirus. A family care physician, Slemp advised those who are awaiting results of a test or just suspect they have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms to proceed as if they have the virus. This means no leaving the house, even for essentials — have someone else go. She also suggested trying to isolate in the home, sticking to one room and bathroom if possible. Anyone in the home that interacts with the patient must also self-isolate.
If conditions worsen, call your doctor and proceed from there, she said. If you have to go to the doctor, wear a mask.
Self-isolation can end for a symptomatic patient after at least seven days, as long as a person is three days fever/symptom free, Slemp said. Self-isolation for someone not exhibiting symptoms is 14 days.
As of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, West Virginia had 39 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, with 759 negative tests and six tests pending.
New cases identified Tuesday were in Berkeley, Harrison, Jackson, Monongalia, Preston and Wood counties. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the state breakdown of cases by county are two individuals from Berkeley County, three from Harrison County, three from Jefferson County, two from Jackson County, four individuals from Kanawha County, two from Marshall County, two from Mercer County, 16 from Monongalia County, one from Preston County, one from Putnam County, two from Tucker County and one from Wood County.