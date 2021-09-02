HUNTINGTON — Gov. Jim Justice and his pet, Babydog, surprised two local residents Thursday outside of Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium with prizes from round two of the “Do it for Babydog” COVID-19 vaccination sweepstakes.
Matthew Hill, of Huntington, won a Bennington pontoon boat with 50 hp Yamaha High Thrust outboard motor and an accompanying trailer. Hill works as a parole officer with the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to information from Justice's office.
Beth Eaves of Branchland in Lincoln County won a sports car — a 2021 BMW M240i coupe.
Twenty-one other West Virginians who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 also received prizes today from the incentive program, ranging from season passes to Marshall and WVU football and basketball games to ATVs and lawn mowers.
Other local winners in Thursday's drawing were James Sturgill, of Fort Gay, who won a package of season tickets to West Virginia University football and basketball games, and Meghan Perkins, of Hurricane, who won a season pass to a West Virginia ski resort.
The next round of prize winners will be announced Sept. 9.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.