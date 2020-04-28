CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday provided some clarification on his timeline to reopen businesses.
Justice unveiled his plan to reopen businesses over several weeks Monday morning. The phased-in approach will begin after three consecutive days of the percentage of positive tests per tests taken is under 3%.
On Tuesday, Justice said Week 1 has already begun, despite the benchmark not yet being met. Week 1 includes measures the governor had already approved, including restarting elective procedures at hospitals. He said once the state hits the benchmark, the rest of Week 1 will move forward — health care facilities including physical therapy, primary care and mental health, and testing of day-care center staff.
Monday was Day 1 toward the three-day benchmark, and as of 5 p.m., Tuesday was trending to be Day 2 at 2.64%. If Wednesday’s percentage is below 3% at the end of the day, Thursday will see the rest of Week 1. Subsequent weeks will begin on Mondays.
This means by Monday, May 4, hair salons, outdoor seating at restaurants and small businesses with less then 10 employees could open their doors back up. It is the discretion of business owners to reopen; it is not mandatory.
Businesses that open will need to maintain social distancing standards for employees and customers. Barriers are encouraged where possible. Face masks or coverings are highly recommended for all.
Justice said all measures could be halted, reversed or changed should there be a surge in community spread of the virus, an unexpected increase in positive cases or if the percentage surges above 3%.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 czar, said he believes this is a good window for the state to reopen based on the percentage of positives along with the rate of spread from person to person. He said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have both said rate of spread is a measure they are closely following.
“These instructions are not rigid linear requirements,” Marsh said. “They are advisements and guidelines to open. We are watching things closely at the county level and state level. Our flattening the curve took a really rapid time frame of people getting sick and extended that time frame much longer, which gave us time to get prepared better. But we still need to protect ourselves, and we know wearing a mask outside is a good way to do that.”
The 38th death related to COVID-19 was announced Tuesday, a 50-year-old woman from Jackson County, along with 18 new positive cases for a total of 1,095.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (four), Berkeley (141), Boone (two), Braxton (two), Brooke (three), Cabell (41), Fayette (12), Gilmer (two), Grant (one), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (seven), Hancock (eight), Hardy (four), Harrison (30), Jackson (129), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (157), Lewis (four), Lincoln (one), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (six), Mercer (nine), Mineral (15), Mingo (two), Monongalia (103), Monroe (five), Morgan (nine), Nicholas (six), Ohio (26), Pendleton (three), Pleasants (two), Pocahontas (two), Preston (13), Putnam (22), Raleigh (eight), Randolph (four), Roane (four), Summers (one), Taylor (six), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (four), Wayne (84), Wetzel (three), Wirt (three), Wood (39) and Wyoming (one).
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 41,526 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 40,431 negative. Tuesday’s overall lab result figure is 2,796 less than what was reported Monday. Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said the discrepancy is from the state removing duplicate figures after all labs started sending data electronically. He said some numbers were also sent by fax, resulting in duplication.
Testing capabilities are increasing, Marsh said, as well as contact tracing abilities, which will be important moving forward with reopening. DHHR and West Virginia University are offering a 14-hour training course for health professional volunteers to learn how to do contact tracing.
Justice also announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency funded the purchase of an N95 mask sanitizer for the state, which can sanitize up to 80,000 masks a day.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also clarified his plans to reopen businesses. The governor had made wearing masks for employees and the general public mandatory Monday, but Tuesday said it was only for employees after hearing the mandate was “offensive” to some. He still said it was in the best interest of everyone to wear a mask.
DeWine announced 444 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 16,769, and 799 deaths.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear provided 10 rules for reopening businesses, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. The rules include universal mask wearing, onsite temperature checks, limiting face-to-face meetings and having a testing plan.
Beshear announced 230 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 4,375, and 225 deaths.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the U.S. is approaching 1 million cases of COVID-19, with 981,246 confirmed cases reported as of Tuesday. There have been 55,258 deaths in the U.S. related to the virus.