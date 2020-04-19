HUNTINGTON — Last week, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced he was giving each of the 55 counties $100,000 in a block grant to “reward the people looking out for us in every way” during the ongoing pandemic, from EMS workers to grocery store employees. He called it “hero pay.”
On Friday, the Cabell County Commission received its grant, but it’s not for “hero pay,” county commissioners say.
In a news release, commissioners — president Nancy Cartmill, Kelli Sobonya and Jim Morgan — said the letter they received with the grant does not indicate the funds should be used to reward those on the front lines as Justice said.
The letter, they say, states the funds can only be used for purposes permitted under the federal coronavirus response bill, meaning the funds can only be used to cover expenses that:
- Are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic;
- Were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, when the CARES Act was passed; and
- Were or will be incurred between March 1 and Dec. 20.
“The Cabell County Commission appreciates the hard work and dedication of all first responders among these difficult times,” the commission news release states. “Careful consideration will be given to how the monies are disbursed, and an itemized accounting of the funds will be forwarded to the Governor’s Office as required.”
When announcing the grants, Justice said he was giving counties latitude to decide who would receive the funding, saying he didn’t care if it was social workers or grocery store employees.
“All that matters to me is you make a real judgment,” Justice said. “This is not to backfill your budget. It’s to reward exactly who I just said — those on the front lines.”
Justice challenged wealthier counties to match the funds and provide even more, but said for smaller counties, the funds could be a real help.
The Governor’s Office did not reply to a request for comment.