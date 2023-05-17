CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday said he hasn’t done an “about-face” on the subject of COVID-19 vaccinations, despite a comment he made last week that the unvaccinated may be “the group that is the safest and the healthiest.”
Justice made the comment May 10 while taking questions from the media during an administration briefing marking the end of the coronavirus national public health emergency, which ended May 11.
“There were a lot of West Virginians who chose to push back in regard to vaccines. Look, I had every vaccination, and I had all the boosters, and I ended up with COVID two different times. There were surely no guarantees. We tried as best we could to make the right decisions,” Justice said.
“The group that I may have worried about before would have been, maybe, the group that did not get vaccinated,” Justice said, “but they may very well end up, at the end of the day, the group that is the safest and the healthiest.”
Taking questions from the media during a briefing Wednesday, Justice clarified that he hasn’t changed his mind about the benefits of COVID vaccination, but acknowledges emerging evidence that suggests people can develop natural immunity.
“I would do the same thing tomorrow. I would encourage people, in every way, because the science of what we were told, at the time, was to get vaccinated, to get your booster shots,” Justice said. “I do believe it saved a lot of lives, without any question.”
In the beginning, state officials were told that natural immunity was “a smoke and mirrors deal,” Justice said.
“And now we’re told that natural immunities, once you’ve had COVID, are real. This has surely been a big-time moving target,” Justice said. “I didn’t mean to indicate that people who didn’t get vaccinated did the smart-money thing.”
Although he contracted COVID despite being vaccinated, Justice said he believes the vaccine lessened the effects of the virus.
“I didn’t say it at the time, but I'll say it now. I believe, with all in me, if I hadn't been vaccinated, it could have been really, really bad,” Justice said. “With all that being said, my personal beliefs are that we should have been vaccinated, we should continue to vaccinate, and we should continue to take booster shots, upon the advice of your physician.”
That sentiment was echoed during Wednesday’s briefing by the state’s COVID-19 czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, who said that while the public emergency surrounding COVID-19 has ended, the virus continues to be a significant health concern, particularly for at-risk individuals, and still causes deaths on a weekly basis.
“Even though we’ve ended the public health emergency in our country, it’s important to to be still cognizant that COVID-19 remains a serious infectious disease challenge and still is causing around 1,000 deaths per week,” Marsh said. “That’s notable because, with the tools that we have today, COVID-19 really should be a preventable cause of death for most Americans and, certainly, most West Virginians.”
COVID-19 has the most severe impact on people 65 and older, who account for about 90% of all coronavirus deaths, Marsh said.
“We want to make sure that people who are 65 and older pay attention to getting an updated COVID shot and also people who are immunocompromised, people whose immune systems are impacted by treatment for cancer or treatment for other kinds of immune problems like rheumatoid arthritis or others,” Marsh said.
Individuals 65 and older can get a COVID shot as early as four months after their initial dose, while those with immune deficiencies can get an updated shot after two months, Marsh said. The state’s vaccination website, vaccinate.wv.gov, has a vaccine calculator that can help figure out if they need an updated shot, he said.
The website also has information testing resources that are still available, Marsh said.
Marsh said obesity is now known to reduce the benefit from the vaccine, so individuals who are overweight are encouraged to talk to their health care providers to ensure they are getting the best results.
“It's possible they may recommend you to get a follow-up COVID shot in the future after that, because of this new information that’s coming out,” Marsh said.
There is also evidence that long COVID, the continuing effects of COVID-19 that can last months after the initial infection, may be caused by viral remnants in the body, Marsh said. As a result, it’s important for people to stay up to date with their vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms, he said.
“The antiviral medication Paxlovid reduces the risk of long COVID from getting acutely infected with COVID by 26%, no matter what your age is,” Marsh said. “So Paxlovid is really an important drug to reduce the severity of COVID 19, and that may be most important for our older population and our immunocompromised people, but, in fact, it reduces the risk of developing long COVID in everybody.”