CHARLESTON — Despite the state hitting grim milestones in the COVID-19 pandemic, including 32 deaths since Monday and a pandemic record number of West Virginians on ventilators in intensive care units, Gov. Jim Justice continued Wednesday to rule out taking any action to control the spread of the virus, other than continuing to plead with people to get vaccinated.
“I do not believe we need to move as far as a mask mandate or other mandates right now,” Justice said during the state COVID-19 briefing.
Later, during questioning, he specifically ruled out imposing a mask mandate in public schools or requiring state employees to be vaccinated.
Justice did say the state is getting closer to having to impose a statewide mandate for masks in schools if COVID-19 numbers continue to worsen, but added, “I’m not a proponent of that because I know it will fragment many, many of us.”
Currently, 26 of the 55 county school systems are requiring students to wear face masks.
“The net, net of the whole thing is, why aren’t these kids vaccinated?” Justice commented. Currently, none of the COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for use in children under age 12.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources, 34% of 12- to 15-year-olds and 45% of 16- to 20-year-olds have been vaccinated.
During his closing statement, Justice encouraged West Virginians to get vaccinated, citing more than 200,000 new cases of pediatric COVID-19 nationally in the past week.
“What’s it going to take?” he asked. “Is it going to take a bunch of our kids to die?”
Meanwhile, while updating state hospitalization figures, state interagency task force director James Hoyer noted the state has reached a new milestone in the pandemic, with 109 patients in intensive care units requiring ventilators to breathe.
The previous pandemic peak had been 104 patients on ventilators, on Jan. 10-11.
Hoyer also updated the number of hospitalized to 670, up 23 from the 647 reported on the DHHR dashboard Wednesday.
On Monday, Hoyer said hospitalizations are increasing at a more rapid rate than the prior pandemic peak, when hospitalizations topped out at 818 on Jan. 5, a threshold the state is on pace to break as early as next week.
Other grim statistics from Wednesday’s briefing included a total of 17,664 active COVID-19 cases, with 1,466 new cases since Tuesday, and a total of 3,106 deaths, an increase of 22 since Tuesday.
Justice on Wednesday cited the new deaths, declaring them to be winners of what he called the “death drawing” — as opposed to his vaccination incentive sweepstakes drawings.
Justice will award prizes to winners of the first week of his second round of the “Babydog” sweepstakes Thursday.
He said Wednesday there have been about 160,000 entries for the second round of drawings, featuring $6 million to $8 million of taxpayer-funded prizes.
Justice encouraged people to enter the sweepstakes, which requires proof of vaccination, to take advantage of the relatively good odds, saying, “The chances of you winning something really big are good right now.”
He said the state had administered 2,800 doses of vaccine since the Monday briefing, stating, “That’s not enough. That’s nowhere close to good enough.”
Justice continued to express exasperation with West Virginians who are refusing to be vaccinated, stating, “The only way we have on this planet to get out of this is to get vaccinated.”
He was also incredulous that some West Virginians seemingly would prefer to contract COVID-19 and take their chances that they won’t become severely ill rather than be vaccinated.
“That’s the craziest thing I’ve heard,” he remarked.
At one point, Justice pleaded with his audience, saying, “You gotta help me. You gotta help me get the people vaccinated. It’s the only way out of this, and this thing is doing anything but getting better.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and state COVID-19 czar, did not participate in the briefing for a second straight time. No explanation was given for his absence at Wednesday’s briefing, while his absence Monday was blamed on “technical difficulties.”