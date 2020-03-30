CHARLESTON — Anyone entering West Virginia from COVID-19 hotspots in both the U.S. and abroad must quarantine themselves for 14 days by order of Gov. Jim Justice.
In an executive order announced Monday, Justice is mandating anyone coming into West Virginia from New York, Louisiana, Connecticut, New Jersey, Italy or China self-quarantine for 14 days. The order authorizes state police to charge anyone found to be in violation with a misdemeanor that could result in fines between $50 and $500, or up to a year in jail.
Justice said this does not interfere with transit through the state, specifically for truckers, or those performing essential services in the state.
He said anyone reported to be in violation of the order would get a visit from the state police, and if they still refused to follow the order, they would be charged with obstruction.
Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch encouraged hotels to notify out-of-state travelers of the order.
"Our citizens are doing good," Crouch said. "We want to keep this out of West Virginia as much as we can."
Justice also closed all state park campgrounds as part of the order, along with the overlook at Blackwater Falls in Tucker County, because people were congregating in large groups. Justice said closing the parks was the result of people coming to the state to outrun "toxic" situations back home.
"All this is driven primarily from the standpoint of others coming across our borders, and we don't want them to come," Justice said. "Now, we in West Virginia embrace all, and we want to have people come from all walks of life. But right now, we don't want you to come."
Despite the order and reports of some not following social distancing guidelines, Justice and his officials said the state was doing well at "flattening the curve."
The rest of the country is reporting 8% to 10% positives out of all coronavirus tests, with some areas such as New York reporting much higher percentages, said West Virginia coronavirus czar Clayton Marsh. But West Virginia is remaining fairly steady at 4%, he said.
"We don't want to curse ourselves and become complacent," Marsh said. "...But we should really take a moment to be proud of our commitment to keep the state safe, and keep our healthcare workers safe."
Marsh said he believes West Virginia is the only state that can turn around the crisis and prevent disaster, but stressed that residents must continue to follow social distancing guidelines, wash their hands and avoid touching their faces.
State health officer Dr. Cathy Slemp added one of the clusters in the state was the result of a church gathering early on in the response to the pandemic, highlighting the importance of staying home.
West Virginia had its first reported death related to COVID-19 on Sunday, an 88-year-old female from Marion County. At 5 p.m. Monday, DHHR confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19, making the total positive case count 145.
Of the 3,827 residents that have been tested, residents in these counties have been confirmed positive: Berkeley (14), Cabell (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (3), Harrison (10), Jackson (8), Jefferson (6), Kanawha (23), Logan (2), Marion (5), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (31), Morgan (1), Ohio (9), Pleasants (1), Preston (2), Putnam (4), Raleigh (3), Randolph (1), Roane (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (1), Wirt (1), Wood (2).
Across the river in Boyd County, Kentucky, four residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, said the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department. They are all female, ages 22, 28, 42 and 63. All are self-isolating at home.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order Monday, asking Kentucky residents to not leave the state except for essential services, like work or medical services. If they do leave the state and return, the order tells residents to quarantine for 14 days.
Beshear announced 42 new confirmed cases, for a total of 480. Eleven people have died.
Ohio reported at 2 p.m. there were 1,933 confirmed cases, with 39 deaths. There are 475 Ohioans in the hospital, with 163 in intensive care units.
Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine on Monday extended Ohio's school closure to May 1. He said state officials will re-evaluate closer to that date.
Dewine also said a new order would be coming in the next few days, stating he was concerned about more people congregating outdoors as the weather improves.
"How we do is defined by each individual in Ohio and how well they stay away from others," Dewine said.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.