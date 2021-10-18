CHARLESTON — Despite active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in West Virginia dropping over the past week, state leaders are still urging residents to get vaccinated as more cold weather comes to stay.
As of Monday, there were 9,033 active cases in West Virginia and 4,134 total COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources' coronavirus dashboard.
Only 52% of West Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the DHHR. Vaccination rates are still lowest among children ages 12-15.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are down, but still comparatively high to most points in the pandemic. As of Monday, 746 residents were hospitalized with the virus, and 218 of those patients were receiving care in an intensive care unit. The government said 136 people are hooked up to ventilators.
A majority of people hospitalized — 76%, according to the DHHR — are unvaccinated. Of those in the intensive care unit, 86% are unvaccinated and 88% of people on ventilators also are unvaccinated.
During his Monday news briefing, between announcements unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Jim Justice warned residents again about incoming winter weather and how it could exacerbate virus spread.
“I’ve said over and over and over, bad weather is coming,” the governor said. “We’re going to be indoors more.”
Until the long, late-summer COVID-19 spike this year that is just now starting to slow, last winter saw the highest rates of the virus for the state.
That was before spread of the delta variant, which is “multiples of times more infectious,” Justice said.
Although vaccinations are widely available this winter, they did not stop the summer spike, as nearly half the state remains unvaccinated.
And as flu season hits, the risk of compounding respiratory infections is very real, said state coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh.
People are recommended to get their flu shots as soon as possible. The COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine are safe to receive at the same time, Marsh said.
As cold winter weather might push more people indoors, where there is less air circulation and more chance of virus spread, Dr. Ayne Amjad urged residents to consider wearing face masks.
Last winter, a statewide indoor mask mandate was in place to slow spread of the virus. That ended in June, and Justice has been adamant about not issuing further mitigation mandates at this time.
Instead, he urged West Virginians, once again, to get vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated, he said, need to get their booster shots. Booster shots are approved only for the Pfizer vaccine in people 18 and older who already are fully vaccinated.
Over the past month, the weekly average for COVID-19 vaccines distributed in the state has dropped from 1,517 to 646.
While another vaccine-incentive sweepstakes is to be announced soon, targeted at younger children, previous incentive lotteries have had little effect on the vaccination rate.
The governor on Monday announced no new initiatives to increase vaccine use or to further protect citizens from the virus.