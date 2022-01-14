The governor tested positive for COVID-19 late Tuesday night and was feeling “extremely unwell” then. On Wednesday, he was administered monoclonal antibody treatments, which made him feel “100% better” by Thursday, per previous interviews with his chief of staff, Brian Abraham.
Abraham could not be reached for comment Friday.
In a release from the Governor’s Office on Friday, Justice said he was “feeling even better” than he did Thursday.
“Getting this terrible disease for yourself gives you a whole new perspective,” Justice said in the release. “I’ve never been sick like that before. I felt great on Monday, and by Tuesday I was in bad, bad shape.”
Talking to Kercheval on Friday, Justice said he knew he was “not sounding that great,” but that his physical symptoms had mostly subsided and he was eager to get back to Charleston.
“It’s driving me crazy being around the house, to tell you the truth,” he said.
According to guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who test positive for COVID-19 and are symptomatic — no matter their vaccination status — should isolate in their homes for at least five days. After the isolation ends, those who tested positive and experienced symptoms should wear a tight-fitting mask anytime they’re around other people for at least 10 days, the CDC recommends.
The governor has been recovering from his infection at his personal home in Greenbrier County under the medical guidance of his daughter, Jillean Justice-Long, who is a physician, and Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus czar.
In his Talkline interview, Justice credited being fully vaccinated and boosted, as well as receiving the monoclonal antibody treatments, for him not suffering a more severe COVID-19 infection.
“Governor Justice didn’t end up in the hospital. Governor Justice didn’t end up in the ICU unit or whatever,” he told Kercheval. “There’s no question as tough as this was or is, it’s nothing to fool around with.”
Caity Coyne covers health for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.