Jimmy Fitzwater, right, receives his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from second-year Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine student David Taylor at the new location for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine Center on June 29, 2021, next to Best Buy in Barboursville.
CHARLESTON — During Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice doubled down on his calls for all eligible residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get their booster shot when the time comes to do so.
“Our deaths are growing once again, especially with our elderly people,” Justice said. “Without that booster shot, you are becoming very exposed again.”
COVID-19 booster shots are authorized and encouraged for all West Virginians ages 12 and older. They are available for free to all eligible West Virginians, and the waiting period for those who received initial series Pfizer shots has been shortened to five months.
West Virginians can go to any location offering COVID-19 vaccines with their vaccination card to receive their booster. If your card has been lost, you can request a new one from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
Initial series vaccinations remain available for free for all West Virginians ages 5 and older.
Those who are interested in being vaccinated or having their children vaccinated are encouraged to visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 833-734-0965.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported Wednesday that there were 11,491 active COVID-19 cases statewide, with 36 new deaths since the last report. There have been a total of 5,814 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 68-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman, both from Cabell County, and a 55-year-old woman from Mason County.
“As we face another day in this difficult time of COVID-19, we must renew our efforts to practice the prevention measures that can stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “Please schedule your vaccine or booster shot.”
Earlier this week, Justice issued a reminder that free N95 masks and at-home COVID-19 tests are now available.
The federal government is offering three free N95 masks per American, which are being made available at pharmacies and community health centers across West Virginia.
The federal government also continues to offer every household in America four free at-home COVID-19 tests, available to order online at COVIDtests.gov.
