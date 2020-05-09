HUNTINGTON — West Virginia reported its 53rd death related to the novel coronavirus Saturday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said the death was a 70-year-old man from Kanawha County.
“As we learn of yet another death to this pandemic, we extend our sincere condolences to this man’s family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the state had reported a total of 1,347 positive cases of COVID-19. There have been 61,564 laboratory results received for the virus, with 60,217 negative.
Cabell County reported an additional four cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 52.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (seven), Berkeley (187), Boone (eight), Braxton (two), Brooke (three), Cabell (52), Clay (two), Fayette (34), Gilmer (eight), Grant (three), Greenbrier (eight), Hampshire (eight), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (182), Lewis (four), Lincoln (five), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (six), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (two), Monongalia (112), Monroe (six), Morgan (16), Nicholas (eight), Ohio (36), Pendleton (five), Pleasants (two), Pocahontas (two), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (nine), Randolph (five), Ritchie (one), Roane (eight), Summers (one), Taylor (eight), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (five), Wayne (93), Wetzel (six), Wirt (three), Wood (43) and Wyoming (one).
DHHR says the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov contains West Virginia-specific data, including minority data and nursing home testing results.
In Ohio, one new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lawrence County on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 25. The other 24 cases were out of isolation as of Friday.
Health officials in Lawrence County said the newly diagnosed individual was compliant with home and hospital isolation protocol as per public health recommendations.
As of 2 p.m. Saturday, Ohio reported 23,697 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,331 deaths.
In Kentucky, there were 6,440 cases of COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Saturday, 158 of which were newly confirmed. Six new deaths related to the virus were also reported, bringing the state’s total to 304.
At least 2,308 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
The U.S. reported nearly 26,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nationally, there have been a total of 1,274,036 cases reported, including 77,034 deaths.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.