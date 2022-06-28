CHARLESTON — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Tuesday it will start billing private insurance companies for any COVID-19 tests administered at the agency, beginning July 1.
The move comes in response to the end of federal dollars that were supporting COVID-19 services in West Virginia and across the nation. Many health clinics and hospitals began shifting their guidelines earlier this month; however, no changes have been announced by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
The changes at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department occur as statewide testing rates are down and as officials — including Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar — say it’s difficult to know how much COVID-19 is circulating in communities. Case rates could be undercounted by anywhere from 10% to 30%, Marsh said, due to home-testing kits, the results of which are not reportable to the Department of Health and Human Resources or local health departments.
Hospitalization numbers have been consistently increasing since the end of April and could be a better indicator of community spread and infections, Marsh said last week.
West Virginia reported 564 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as active cases decreased to 1,993. That’s 67 fewer active cases than were reported Monday, per the DHHR virus dashboard.
To date, 7,057 residents in the state have died from COVID-19 infections, including one death reported Tuesday. More than 84% of deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccines became available in January 2021 have been people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Tuesday, 217 West Virginians were hospitalized for the virus, including two children. That’s three fewer patients than were reported Monday. Of those hospitalized, 28 patients were in intensive care units and five were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 42% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That increased to 43% unvaccinated for those in the ICU. All five patients on ventilators reported being vaccinated, according to the dashboard. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with another 9% being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 53% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (8), Berkeley (119), Boone (28), Braxton (16), Brooke (19), Cabell (104), Calhoun (8), Clay (11), Doddridge (6), Fayette (69), Gilmer (5), Grant (14), Greenbrier (59), Hampshire (21), Hancock (26), Hardy (14), Harrison (84), Jackson (18), Jefferson (75), Kanawha (197), Lewis (12), Lincoln (12), Logan (38), Marion (86), Marshall (29), Mason (26), McDowell (30), Mercer (73), Mineral (30), Mingo (16), Monongalia (110), Monroe (23), Morgan (15), Nicholas (34), Ohio (35), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (5), Pocahontas (5), Preston (23), Putnam (77), Raleigh (90), Randolph (21), Ritchie (8), Roane (30), Summers (15), Taylor (18), Tucker (9), Tyler (6), Upshur (47), Wayne (29), Webster (4), Wetzel (22), Wirt (3), Wood (86) and Wyoming (24).