HUNTINGTON — The YMCA of Huntington has announced its Kennedy Center pool will not open for the 2020 season.
The announcement was made on the YMCA’s Facebook page Friday evening.
The YMCA also announced guidelines for fitness centers, weight rooms and walking tracks at the May Building and Phil Cline Building that will reopen Monday, May 18, as part of the gradual reopening of gyms and other businesses across West Virginia amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Group exercises and spinning classes, as well as locker rooms and showers, steam rooms and saunas, and pools and hot tubs, will remain closed during “phase one” of the YMCA’s reopening. Gyms will be open, but basketball and racquetball will not be available.