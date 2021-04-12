LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear offered an incentive Monday for accelerating the pace for COVID-19 vaccinations, saying he will lift capacity restrictions at most venues and businesses once 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first shot.
The Democratic governor’s announcement came on the opening day of a massive vaccination site at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville. The goal is to vaccine 200,000 Kentuckians at the drive-thru location in the next seven weeks, he said.
More than 1.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but the governor has stressed that many vaccination sites have available openings. He set the threshold for ending capacity restrictions at most businesses and venues as an enticement to pick up the pace.
“When we have vaccinated 2.5 million Kentuckians, we will remove capacity restrictions for nearly all venues, events and businesses that cater to 1,000 or fewer patrons,” Beshear said.
That goal can be reached as soon as three and a half weeks given current vaccine supplies, but “realistically” it’s probably going to be achieved in four to six weeks, he said.
“But it is all up to us,” the governor said. “Every single individual’s choices can get us closer to that normalcy we’ve been looking for.”
Kentucky reported 329,045 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 172 of which were new. There were seven new deaths in the state.
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine visited a vaccination clinic and pharmacy in Steubenville as he continued to encourage residents to get vaccinated by sharing facts about the vaccines on Twitter.
Ohio reported 879,480 confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday.
In West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported 146,462 total COVID-19 cases and 2,745 total deaths as of Monday. There were no deaths reported over the last 24 hours.
Cases per county: Barbour (1,331), Berkeley (11,287), Boone (1,841), Braxton (853), Brooke (2,090), Cabell (8,545), Calhoun (265), Clay (436), Doddridge (534), Fayette (3,193), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,227), Greenbrier (2,571), Hampshire (1,669), Hancock (2,676), Hardy (1,422), Harrison (5,310), Jackson (1,870), Jefferson (4,242), Kanawha (13,744), Lewis (1,123), Lincoln (1,382), Logan (2,983), Marion (4,067), Marshall (3,238), Mason (1,918), McDowell (1,455), Mercer (4,503), Mineral (2,720), Mingo (2,375), Monongalia (8,874), Monroe (1,047), Morgan (1,053), Nicholas (1,446), Ohio (3,978), Pendleton (676), Pleasants (828), Pocahontas (630), Preston (2,784), Putnam (4,723), Raleigh (5,962), Randolph (2,479), Ritchie (651), Roane (569), Summers (742), Taylor (1,179), Tucker (523), Tyler (670), Upshur (1,808), Wayne (2,793), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,204), Wirt (373), Wood (7,538), Wyoming (1,876).