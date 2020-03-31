LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Sazerac Co., the largest producer of distilled spirits in North America, has started its initial run of hand sanitizer at its Buffalo Trace Distillery in Franklin County, Kentucky.
The company said in a press release that it has started producing hand sanitizer for some of the world’s largest organizations in healthcare, government, military, retail, distribution, airline, pharmacy and banking industries.
“We have seen the great need for hand sanitizer from industries across the board — many of these organizations are desperate, as supplies have dwindled,” Matt Maimone, Sazerac’s chief operating officer, said in a news release. “We are adding production capacity to cope with the massive industrial demand. We have received requests to date for over five million bottles of sanitizer, which we are prepared to meet, and possibly more, across our sites in North America.”
The initial run of sanitizer started Friday, March 27, in Kentucky, but Sazerac’s other plants across the country are gearing up to produce as well.
“A very well deserved shout-out to goes to our workforce who have stepped up to meet this significant challenge in addition to continuing to produce many of the world’s best whiskeys and spirits,” Maimone added. “Their desire to contribute to helping those in need has been inspiring and very much appreciated.”
Any business that has a need for industrial hand sanitizer can fill out the form online at https://forms.gle/ywtypRX5iDqBHbMS7 or email info@sazerac.com.