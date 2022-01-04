HUNTINGTON — Kentucky reported a record-breaking 6,915 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, the highest ever for the state, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.
Roughly 20% of Tuesday’s cases were in Kentuckians 18 and under.
“We are seeing a surge the likes of which this country and this world have not seen in our lifetimes,” Beshear said in a statement posted to social media. He urged people living in the state to wear masks in public places and indoors in order to prevent spreading the virus to others.
Kentucky also reported a record 21.74% positivity rate. There were 21 virus-related deaths reported Tuesday.
The Democratic governor warned that if the virus continued to spread at the current rate, it could create challenges for the state’s hospitals, which are starting to see increased hospitalizations.
Around 1,646 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, and intensive care units in eight of the state’s 10 hospital regions are at 90% of capacity or greater.
Some 136 ICU beds are available statewide.
Beshear announced the first case of the omicron variant in Kentucky on Dec. 17.
Senator tests positive
In Ohio, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, a pro-vaccine Republican, said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Portman, who was vaccinated and got a booster, said he learned of his condition from an at-home test taken Monday night in preparation for returning to the Capitol.
“I am asymptomatic and feel fine,” he wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.
He said he will be isolating for five days, in keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and doctors’ advice. Working remotely this week will mean he is not able to be in Washington for votes, he said.
Portman, 66, has broken with the vaccine skeptics in his party since the early days of the pandemic, arguing the shots are the best way to avoid serious illness and hospitalization.
In November 2020, he announced that he was enrolled in a clinical trial for the COVID-19 vaccine then being developed by Janssen-Johnson & Johnson, which was being managed by a research center in the Cincinnati area, where he lives.
“I look at it as a way I can play a small role in supporting our country’s health care response to this pandemic,” he said in statement at the time. Portman said that the more people who were enrolled, the sooner the vaccine could get through the FDA approval process and be available to the public.
Two other Ohio lawmakers, Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, announced testing positive for the virus last year.
Local deaths reported
In West Virginia, the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported five new COVID-19-related deaths, including a 77-year-old man from Cabell County and a 68-year-old man from Wayne County.
There have been 5,361 deaths in the state attributed to COVID-19.
There were 15,911 active cases statewide Tuesday.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (66), Berkeley (2,600), Boone (151), Braxton (115), Brooke (132), Cabell (915), Calhoun (29), Clay (47), Doddridge (20), Fayette (335), Gilmer (34), Grant (101), Greenbrier (298), Hampshire (147), Hancock (263), Hardy (165), Harrison (462), Jackson (101), Jefferson (1,100), Kanawha (1,369), Lewis (59), Lincoln (121), Logan (208), Marion (407), Marshall (258), Mason (162), McDowell (110), Mercer (430), Mineral (333), Mingo (170), Monongalia (909), Monroe (144), Morgan (211), Nicholas (191), Ohio (563), Pendleton (21), Pleasants (33), Pocahontas (44), Preston (255), Putnam (501), Raleigh (546), Randolph (206), Ritchie (49), Roane (78), Summers (74), Taylor (112), Tucker (12), Tyler (37), Upshur (155), Wayne (229), Webster (14), Wetzel (123), Wirt (23), Wood (513) and Wyoming (160).