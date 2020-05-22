FRANKFORT, Ky. — Students who normally receive free or reduced-price meals at school in Kentucky could be eligible for additional emergency food benefits.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Department for Community Based Services and the Kentucky Department of Education are partnering to provide assistance to families who have lost services like discounted meals because of school closings.
Families will receive financial assistance through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Program, which will provide households an EBT card with benefits equal to the value of meals each student was not able to receive during the closures.
Those eligible include public or private schoolchildren who are certified to receive discount or free meals, as well as all students who attend schools that offer universal free meals.
Even if a student’s school system provided meals to them during the months of March through May, they are still eligible for the assistance.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said feeding children continues to be a priority for the state as the school year comes to an end.
“Providing essential services like food has been my administration’s priority during this challenging time,” Beshear said. “While schools and social services groups across the state have led the way to feed their families, this emergency nutrition assistance funding will help students make up for the loss of in-school meals and help provide the healthy foods that ensure more positive outcomes for children.”
Each eligible student will receive up to $313.50 to make up for the lost nutritional support, and families who already receive SNAP, Kentucky Transitional Assistance Program assistance, Kinship Care or Medicaid will automatically receive the funds on their EBT cards, which will appear before Thursday, May 28, without applying separately.
All others can complete an online application June 2-30 at www.benefind.ky.gov.
According to Department of Education Interim Commissioner Kevin C. Brown, about 75% of Kentucky students receive free or reduced-price meals.
“Schools do more than just teach our children; they also help provide nourishment,” Brown said. “Students used to receive these meals at school, and now we can provide that benefit at home, too.”