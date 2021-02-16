FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky is set to receive a 29% increase in its COVID-19 vaccination supply from the federal government starting next week, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.
The latest boost in vaccine shipments means the state’s allocation from the federal government will have risen by 57% since President Joe Biden took office in late January, the Democratic governor said. More than 540,000 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of vaccine, he said.
“This vaccination machine is working,” Beshear said at a news conference. “And it can vaccinate a lot more people than we are receiving supply.”
The state expects to get 87,860 doses from the federal government next week, he said.
Meanwhile, the governor reported 1,255 new coronavirus cases statewide, the lowest Tuesday in more than a month and continuing a recent downward trend. But the state reported 27 more virus-related deaths, raising the state’s death count to at least 4,318 since the pandemic started.
“We need to keep doing the right things, even with vaccines out there,” Beshear said. “We’re still losing far too many people.”
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported four new COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 722 current active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. The department will not offer COVID-19 testing Wednesday through Friday this week due to weather. Weather permitting, testing will resume on Monday, Feb. 22.
The department also has postponed the clinics scheduled Wednesday-Friday at the new COVID-19 Vaccine Center located in the old Sears building at the Huntington Mall, until Monday, Feb. 22.
Those with appointments for Wednesday, Thursday or Friday should now come to the mall location Monday during the time their appointment was scheduled for. Those who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine with CHHD prior to Jan. 30 or the Pfizer vaccine prior to Feb. 6 can also go to the COVID-19 Vaccine Center from between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23 through Friday, Feb. 26 to receive their second dose.
In Ohio, the rollout of an online vaccine appointment scheduling tool is still two to three weeks away as the state recruits providers such as pharmacies, hospitals, health clinics and others to participate, Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday.
Once the tool is live, Ohioans can enter their zip code and find appointments within 20 miles.
“Our goal is for Ohioans to have a positive customer experience when we launch, to make these appointments,” DeWine said.
The state is also working with groups such as the Area Agencies on Aging to help Ohioans who don’t have Internet access schedule coronavirus vaccines.
As of Tuesday, more than 1.3 million Ohioans, or about 11% of the population, had received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to health department data. Ohio is now focused on vaccinating people 65 and older, a population of 2 million that’s expected to take several weeks.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 4,346 new cases per day on Feb. 1 to 2,732 new cases per day on Feb. 15, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided The COVID Tracking Project.
In Ohio, pop-up COVID-19 testing will be offered by the Department of Health in Burlington from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Fayette Township Fire District, 7681 County Road 1. Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are open to anyone. More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.