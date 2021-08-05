ASHLAND — King’s Daughters Health System is joining nearly a dozen health systems across Kentucky to require employees to get vaccinated no later than Sept. 15.
“We must win our war against COVID,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “If we are going to defeat and not just delay COVID-19, there is one and only one answer. That answer is vaccinations. So each decision that we make has to gauge the impact on getting the unvaccinated to take the shot.”
“As a health care provider, it is very important we take every possible step to safely care for our patients and families,” said Kristie Whitlatch, president and chief executive officer of King’s Daughters Health System.
King’s Daughters employs some 4,000 people at its medical center in Ashland and health care and urgent care centers in Portsmouth and around the Tri-State.
“We firmly believe being fully vaccinated from COVID is essential to protect our patients, team members and people in the community that cannot be vaccinated — in particular, children under 12 years old,” Whitlatch said.
The new policy is being done to help health systems respond to a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant, according to a state news release. Beshear announced earlier this week some 2,583 new cases, the highest since Feb. 3.
More than 10% of Kentucky residents tested are positive, the highest rate in Kentucky since Jan. 24, according to the release.
In a joint statement, the Kentucky Hospital Association, the Kentucky Medical Association and the Kentucky Nurses Association amended existing vaccine policies to require COVID-19 vaccines for health care employees, according to the release.
“Vaccination against COVID-19 is our best tool to prevent spread of the disease, protect our patients and ensure the health and well-being of our hospital workforce and all Kentuckians,” according to the joint statement by the three state associations. “We recognize that each hospital and health system is unique and encourage each hospital and health system to determine the appropriate timeline to implement a requirement.”
“We are seeing an alarming, rapid increase in COVID-19 delta variant cases in our service area,” said Hollie Harris Phillips, president and chief executive officer for Appalachian Regional Healthcare. “For these reasons and in support of our mission to provide a safe work environment for our staff and a safe place of care for our patients, Appalachian Regional Healthcare will now require all employees, providers, students, volunteers, vendors and contractors who work within Appalachian Regional Healthcare locations in Kentucky and West Virginia to receive full COVID-19 vaccinations.”
“Just a month ago, I had three COVID patients and only one in the ICU,” said Donovan Blackburn, president and chief executive officer, Pikeville Medical Center. “As of this morning, I had 43 patients in the hospital. Over a third of them are in the ICU fighting for their life. Vaccines are necessary if we are going to win the fight.”
Since March 1, 88.7% of COVID-19 deaths were among patients partially vaccinated or unvaccinated in Kentucky, according to Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
The hospital systems requiring COVID-19 vaccines also include Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Baptist Health, CHI Saint Joseph Health, Med Center Health, Norton Healthcare, St. Claire Healthcare, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, UK Healthcare and UofL Health.
Beshear also implored Kentuckians to wear masks because of the statewide spread of the highly contagious variant. More than 80 of Kentucky’s 120 counties are reported to be in the red zone — signaling a severe level of community spread, according to state guidelines.
“I don’t care where you live or what county you’re in, when you are out of the house, and you are indoors, you now need to be wearing a mask,” he said. “That’s where we are. And that’s what it will take.”