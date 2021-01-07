HUNTINGTON — An 87-year-old Korean War veteran was the 1,000th person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington.
The hospital shared Army veteran Sidney Stephenson, of Wayne, rolled up his sleeve and was happy to get the shot.
"It's great," he said, according to a release.
The VA received 1,100 doses of the vaccine Dec. 21. Currently, staff and veterans are receiving the vaccine at a ratio of four veterans to every one staff member.
The VA continues to order more doses and will continue to set up appointments with veterans as more doses become available. Veterans are contacting veterans based on their risk-level for appointments. The VA in Huntington cares for approximately 30,000 veterans in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
According to the release, about half the VA staff have been vaccinated.
Thirty-seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Thursday morning.
Among them are 73-year-old, 88-year-old, and a 68-year-old men from Mason County; a 70-year-old man from Cabell County, a 91-year-old woman from Putnam County, and an 88-year-old woman from Cabell County.
Cases per county: Barbour (931), Berkeley (6,999), Boone (1,150), Braxton (599), Brooke (1,574), Cabell (5,801), Calhoun (160), Clay (271), Doddridge (284), Fayette (1,941), Gilmer (457), Grant (835), Greenbrier (1,711), Hampshire (1,094), Hancock (2,083), Hardy (882), Harrison (3,438), Jackson (1,310), Jefferson (2,627), Kanawha (9,345), Lewis (622), Lincoln (871), Logan (1,854), Marion (2,252), Marshall (2,290), Mason (1,145), McDowell (1,049), Mercer (3,255), Mineral (2,207), Mingo (1,582), Monongalia (5,823), Monroe (713), Morgan (720), Nicholas (781), Ohio (2,721), Pendleton (365), Pleasants (615), Pocahontas (397), Preston (1,882), Putnam (3,220), Raleigh (3,048), Randolph (1,328), Ritchie (403), Roane (340), Summers (514), Taylor (786), Tucker (386), Tyler (415), Upshur (1,098), Wayne (1,879), Webster (181), Wetzel (777), Wirt (249), Wood (5,471), Wyoming (1,272).