ROANOKE, Va. — Kroger stores in the company's Mid-Atlantic region, which includes West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, will begin accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments for groceries ordered for pickup starting Tuesday, according to a company news release.

The low-contact service allows customers to shop online for groceries on Kroger.com or the Kroger app and pick up their order curbside at a nearby Kroger store.

Kroger said in the release that EBT card customers can complete their transaction via a mobile point-of-sale system and pay for ineligible EBT purchases or any remaining balance with their debit or credit card.

Additionally, Kroger said it has waived the pickup fee (generally $4.95) for all orders, with no minimum purchase required, to encourage more customers to use the low-contact service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.