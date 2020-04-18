ROANOKE, Va. — Kroger stores in the company's Mid-Atlantic region, which includes West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, will begin accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments for groceries ordered for pickup starting Tuesday, according to a company news release.
The low-contact service allows customers to shop online for groceries on Kroger.com or the Kroger app and pick up their order curbside at a nearby Kroger store.
Kroger said in the release that EBT card customers can complete their transaction via a mobile point-of-sale system and pay for ineligible EBT purchases or any remaining balance with their debit or credit card.
Additionally, Kroger said it has waived the pickup fee (generally $4.95) for all orders, with no minimum purchase required, to encourage more customers to use the low-contact service during the coronavirus pandemic.