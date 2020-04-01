RUSSELL, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is looking at ways to use the Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital building even though it is set to close later this month.
Bon Secours Health System, which owns the hospital, initially planned to close the hospital in the fall, but then upped the closure date to April 30. The hospital employed more than 1,200 people when the closure was announced, but a number of them have taken jobs at other Tri-State medical centers and doctors’ offices.
“Of course, we are going to need that hospital when the surge hits,” Beshear said Tuesday during his daily 5 p.m. coronavirus update. “We’re going to use that building. Whether or not the hospital system is operating at the time, we’ll operate it with somebody else. I’d like that hospital system to hold on.”
Even if the hospital is shut down for a couple of days or a couple of weeks, “we are going to need and we are going to use and take advantage of those beds,” Beshear said. “We’re going to do that everywhere.”
“That is a hospital with beds that … if it was going to stay open, it needed infrastructure help and upgrades, but it is going to be a hospital facility for people to be able to go to during this time,” Beshear said Monday. “Our plan is absolutely to use it, and especially as the surge is coming we’re going to want to make sure that it’s open for more than the next month.
“We are looking at ways where we can help rural hospitals. Our plan isn’t fully completed yet but … we need them there and ready. There’s going to be plenty of patients, unfortunately, for them to help out,” Beshear said.
The hospital beds will be needed if there is an increase in coronavirus cases, he said.
A spokesman for Bon Secours couldn’t be reached Wednesday for comment.
Officials are looking at the best use for the hospital property, said Tim Gibbs, executive director of the Ashland Alliance, the chamber group representing Boyd and Greenup counties.
“There have been some conversations” about finding a way to keep as many people working as possible, Gibbs said.
“There is an opportunity here,” he said.
Parts of the hospital complex, such as the Vitality Center, could be put out to bid, Gibbs said.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department has reported 12 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to news releases earlier this week. Those people are staying at home and weren’t initially hospitalized.
King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland has hired more than 300 employees from Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital, said Tom Dearing, a hospital spokesman. The 465-bed medical center in Ashland is preparing for a potential increase in coronavirus cases.
“We have plenty of rooms right now,” he said. “We’re not at capacity.”