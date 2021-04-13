Kentucky and West Virginia will pause use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the states' governors said Tuesday, while Ohio's top health officials are urging providers to temporarily stop using it as well, after federal officials recommended that action while investigating reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
Gov. Jim Justice said the move was made "out of an abundance of caution."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration say they're investigating blood clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts that would make the usual treatment for the clots dangerous.
Johnson & Johnson said no clear causal link has been established between its vaccine and the clots.
West Virginia clinics that are scheduled to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will substitute with another COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer as supplies allow.
“The safety of West Virginians is always our first and foremost priority,” Justice said Tuesday. “This pause will not impact our ability to continue vaccinating West Virginians, and is exactly the reason why we stood up our Joint Interagency Task Force led by our West Virginia National Guard. They were absolutely ready for this scenario.”
Dr. Michael Kilkenny, the chief executive officer of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said that the decision to halt distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine did impact local vaccination plans. He said that the health department received about 400 doses of Johnson & Johnson but had only used 300 of them before Tuesday.
He said that the department had planned to give them to high school and college students before the end of the semester, ensuring that they were fully vaccinated in one dose before they left campus.
Kilkenny said the health department will not distribute its remaining Johnson & Johnson doses until further notice comes from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the national agency that the health department follows for vaccine and immunization advice.
Cabell-Huntington Health Department has received no local reports of serious adverse side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Kilkenny said. The department will also contact local health care providers to give guidance on adverse symptoms.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are still both viable options, he said, and the department will continue to offer those vaccines.
“We think it’s important that people get a vaccine,” Kilkenny said. A majority of young adults in Cabell County are still not vaccinated, he added.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday also urged Kentuckians to follow through on appointments for the Pfizer and Moderna shots.
"We have very little J&J vaccine in Kentucky, compared to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines," Beshear said on social media. "Those vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — are still entirely safe and are incredibly effective."
The majority of vaccines administered in the U.S. have been from Pfizer and Moderna.
Millions of doses of the J&J vaccine have been given around the country, the vast majority with no or mild side effects. Ohio has been using the single-dose shot for vaccination clinics on college campuses and to expand vaccine availability in other areas.
Statewide, the WV DHHR, through the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), has not received any reports of blood-clotting events in West Virginia residents who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but will continue to monitor for instances going forward.