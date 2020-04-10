WAYNE — When the Wayne County student meal program resumes after the county's scheduled spring break, students and parents will have to travel to pickup sites to receive their meals as a dwindling number of volunteers has made delivery service unfeasible at some locations, the district announced Friday.
"Beginning April 13, meals for students can be picked up at a local school site. Due to the progression of the COVID-19 virus, the District will no longer be able to provide delivery of meals on school buses," a release stated.
Brenda Arrowood, who has been one of the lead organizers of the program since the district began packaging and delivering meals, said each school would typically have between 10-20 volunteers at the school site, plus additional volunteers to ride buses and assist in delivery.
"I don't even know how many I have for Monday," she said.
No meals were delivered during spring break week for students, but just before the break, the district announced its first modified meal program when it scaled back on delivery as it prepared to lose volunteers with the growing threat of the novel coronavirus in the area.
Wayne County saw its first positive COVID-19 test Tuesday, but that number quickly ballooned to as many as 16 by Thursday evening after employees and staff were tested for the novel coronavirus at the Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation facility.
“What we’re concerned about as this situation evolves is that we’ll lose volunteers and we’ll lose some of the crew that are able to participate now because of high-risk situations," Superintendent Todd Alexander said in a previous interview with HD Media. "If that occurs, then we’ll have to scale the program back so we’re just trying to prepare for that."
Now, what they prepared for has become reality.
Arrowood said pickup will be available Monday and Wednesday this coming week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at designated grab-and-go sites throughout the county.
Those locations include Buffalo Elementary, Buffalo Middle, Ceredo-Kenova Elementary, Crum PK-8, Dunlow Elementary, East Lynn Elementary, Fort Gay PK-8, Genoa Elementary, Kellogg Elementary, Lavalette Elementary, Prichard Elementary, Spring Valley High, Tolsia High, Wayne High and Wayne Middle School.
After this week, Arrowood said the district will likely be cut back even further, eliminating the Wednesday pickup day and providing meals for the upcoming week on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. "until the worst of this is over."
The Wayne County School District currently serves between 2,500 to 3,000 meals twice weekly, countywide.