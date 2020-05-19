IRONTON — Lawrence County is looking at a possible 25% drop in revenue, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that could lead to cuts in services later this year.
“The county’s No. 1 source of revenues for the general operations of the county is the sales tax,” said Commissioner DeAnna Holliday. “With so many businesses closed, we know there will be a loss from this important revenue source.”
The county receives a half-percent of all sales taxes, but there is a three-month delay in the county receiving those revenues from the state, said Chris Kline, deputy county auditor. Sales taxes collected in March, for example, won’t be known until June, he said.
“Hopefully we can get funds from the federal government,” Kline said.
Congress was scheduled to take up a $3 trillion bill recently for issues including revenues to states and some local governments.
“With so many people unemployed, and many (car and truck) dealerships closed for several weeks, those sales are bound to drop dramatically,” Holliday said.
One of the biggest concerns is a drop in sales taxes on automobile sales, Kline said.
“We get from one-third to one-half of our revenues from that,” he said.
“The county also receives state revenue sharing based upon collection of state sales tax and state income taxes,” Holliday said.
As those revenues fall, so will the county’s share, she said.
In addition, the county receives a portion of the state’s casino tax, she said.
“Those dollars are used to pay for some county capital improvement needs and debt on previous capital improvement projects,” Holliday added. “Those losses will cause the county to postpone capital needs and possibly look for other sources of revenue to pay debt if the closures continue.”
Due to stay-at-home regulations, there will be less money spent on gasoline taxes. That, in turn, will mean less money available for road paving projects, Holliday said.
“Right now, the county does not have hard numbers due to the timing of the revenue reporting,” Holliday said.
The best estimate is about a 25% drop in revenues, she said.
“The various county offices have been asked to look at what each of their offices would look like if those types of cuts would have to be made,” she said.
At this time, no one has been asked to put those plans in action, Holliday said.
“The situation will continue to be closely monitored until real numbers are available and a good, fact-based decision can be made,” she said.